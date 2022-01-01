Go
  • Duke's Hawaiian Coffee & Deli Lunch & Breakfast Menu

Duke's Hawaiian Coffee & Deli Lunch & Breakfast Menu

Come in and enjoy!
Please note our system requires 24 hour notice for catering orders. If you can not order due to our systems time requirement please feel free to call us at 760.752.9844 and we will try our best to fit you in.

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

125 Vallecitos de Oro • $

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips$1.50
Turkey & Cheese
Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.
Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Turkey Club
B.L.T.A.$9.00
Classic bacon, lettuce and tomato with avocado and "the works" On your choice of bread with "the works" (mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, pepperonicinis and red onions)
Canned Coke Product$1.49
Egg Salad
Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.
Soup & Half Sandwich$10.50
Breakfast Burrito$7.25
Italiano$9.50
Ham, genoa salami, Provolone and Mozzarella cheese and Italian dressing on a soft roll. On your choice of bread with "the works" (mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, pepperonicinis and red onions)
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

125 Vallecitos de Oro

San Marcos CA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

