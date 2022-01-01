Go
San Marcos Mexican Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

3599 hwy 14

Popular Items

#37 taco dinner$9.00
two tacos with a side of rice and beans.
Fajita Quesadilla$6.50
#28 Mexican Bowl$10.75
Grilled chicken on rice, pico de gallo,black beans,corn,cheese and sour cream
salsa
#36 three tacos$6.75
hree tacos topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes
Tea$2.50
cheese dip
#64 pollo loco$9.75
grilled chicken breast,steak or shrimp on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce
12. quesadilla$3.99
3 street tacos with rice & beans$10.25
three street tacos with a side of rice and beans.
Location

3599 hwy 14

Millbrook AL

Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
