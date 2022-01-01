San Marcos restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in San Marcos, Texas
Like Round Rock, San Marcos is another little sister to Austin proper. Whereas Round Rock sits on the city's north side, San Marcos lies along I-35 to the south, only a short drive away from the University of Texas campus.
Like Austin, San Marcos is mainly a college town, home to Texas State University. That fact should give you an idea of the type of atmosphere you can expect at most restaurants. It can get pretty loud and boisterous, especially since San Marcos has a thriving nightlife scene with plenty of places to grab a bite to eat throughout the day. The best restaurants sit near the campus near East Hopkins Street, LBJ Drive, and Highway 123, but there are other places to eat closer to I-35 at the intersection of Highway 123.
In San Marcos, you can find everything from casual American restaurants to Tex-Mex and Asian food. It's an eclectic mix of styles and cuisines that you wouldn't expect in a city this size, and that's what makes San Marcos one of the top destinations in the Texas Hill Country.
Must-try San Marcos restaurants
El Rey De Pollo
207 N IH 35, San Marcos
|Popular items
|#4 Grilled Beef Plate
|$11.45
Grilled Beef Plate w/Rice and Beans. Carne Asada con arroz y frijoles.
|#1 FULL CHICKEN/POLLO FULL
|$18.45
Full Chicken (8 pieces) grilled on charcoal w/rice,Beans,Salsa,Toritillas and Onion.
|Mexican Coke 1/2L
|$3.00
1/2 Liter Sodas inclding Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Squirt, etc.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
San Marcos BBQ
1701 South Interstate 35, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Sliced Brisket
|$7.25
1/3lb brisket in hamburger bun (pickle onion sauce)
|Brisket per lb
|$24.00
Smoked 18 to 24 hours, Moist or lean how ever you prefer
|Hatch Green Chili & Gouda Cheese Sausage
|$4.00
House recipe with a twist, some peppers and cheese for a unique flavor
Fresco
200 Springtown Way Suite 120, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Paleo Bowl
|$11.85
•\tShredded Kale
•\t½ Adobo Lime Grilled Chicken
•\t½ Roasted Sweet Potatoes
•\tAvocado
•\tBoiled Eggs
•\tRed Cabbage
•\tSunflower Seeds
•\tEVOO and Lime Squeeze
|Keto Bowl
|$11.85
•\t½ Shredded Kale
•\t½ Arugula
•\tAdobo Lime Grilled Chicken
•\tAvocado
•\tRed Cabbage
•\tCucumber
•\tSunflower Seeds
•\tQueso Fresco
•\tAvocado Yogurt Ranch
|Bobcat Bowl
|$10.85
•\tBaby Spinach
•\tCilantro Lime Rice
•\tCuban Style Black Beans
•\t½ Adobo Lime Chicken
•\t½ Roasted Sweet Potatoes
•\tCherry Tomato Pico
•\tCharred Corn
•\tCucumber
•\tJack Cheese
•\tTortilla Strips
•\tAvocado Yogurt Ranch
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Industry
110 E MLK, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$8.50
Dijon Rum Glaze, Toasted Pecans, Chives
|Cfc w/Queso
|$13.00
smoked chicken then fried, smothered in poblano queso served with rice and beans
|Industry Bowl
|$11.50
farm greens, rice, brussels,
sweet pots, pepitas, chevre,
cashew-garlic dressing/Honey lime vin
FRENCH FRIES
AquaBrew
110 E. MLK Dr. Suite 130, San Marcos
|Popular items
|BLTA
|$10.00
|Veggie Tacos
|$6.00
|Cherry Sour Crowler
|$8.99
BBQ • SANDWICHES
San Marcos BBQ
2601 Hunter Rd, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Hatch Green Chili & Gouda Cheese Sausage
|$4.00
House recipe with a twist, some peppers and cheese for a unique flavor
|The Rudy
|$26.00
1/4lb brisket, 1/4lb turkey, 1/4lb rib, 1 ring, 2 sides, & 1 dessert w/a Drink
|Sausage Ring
|$3.00
Homemade in house recipe beef/pork mix
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
350 N Guadalupe Street, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Xian Sushi and Noodle San Marcos
200 Springtown Way 138, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Shu Mai (4) 鮮蝦燒賣皇
|$7.75
Steamed Pork and Shrimp Dumplings. 4 pcs
|Soup Dumplings (4) 小笼汤包
|$8.75
Steam soup dumpling with pork and spring onion. 4 pcs
|Dan Dan Noodle (S) 担担
|$13.75
SiChuan Style Spicy with bok choy, pickled veggie, cilantro & sprout.
Habana SoCo Restaurant
2728 South Congress Ave, Austin
|Popular items
|Alitas Fritas
|$15.00
Chicken Wings, Soaked Overnight in a Caribbean Citrus Marinade, Lightly Panko Dusted, then Fried to Perfection! Served with a Pineapple Serrano Salsa.
|Tres Leches
|$8.00
Our House Specialty! Cuban Style White Cake Soaked in our 3 Milks.
Absolutely Delicious!!
|Lechon Asado
|$21.00
Our House Specialty!! Pork shoulder, Marinated in a Orange Garlic Mojo, and Roasted Overnight
Kahvie Cafe
6515 Belcrest Road, Hyattsville
|Popular items
|Turkey Sausage, Egg, & Cheese
|$5.75
sliced avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, and a freshly poached egg on a fresh baked onion roll.
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
|$5.50
a poached egg, turkey sausage, shredded cheddar cheese, and house-made sriracha mayo on an english muffin.
|Latte
|$3.50
MBTX Burger Shop
101 Oakwood Loop, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Chopped Cheese Tots
|$8.99
Tots
American Cheese
Onion
Jalapeno
Beef Patty
Green Onion
Comeback Sauce
|SPECIAL - Das Smash Wurst
|$9.99
Freshly Baked New World Bakery Sweet Bun, 1/4lb Fresh Beef Patty, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Peppers/Onion Mix, Grilled Mushrooms and Horseradish.
|Jalapeno Fire
|$9.99
Freshly Baked New World Bakery Sweet Bun, 1/4lb Fresh Ground Brisket Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chutney Peppers and house made Dona Sauce.
Kahvie Cafe
817 Chestnut St Suite 221, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|$2.75
Brewed fresh daily with Merit Coffee blend.
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.50
Our chocolate mocha mixed with your choice of steamed milk.
|Spiced Chai Latte
|$4.25
Half Masala Chai mixed with your choice of milk topped with our four spice mix.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Middleton Brewing
101 Oakwood Loop, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Black Lab - 6.5% ABV
This Porter is a robust version of the classic brew that dominated the beer culture of England for nearly 100 years. Black Lab Porter is a soft, complex beer with lingering notes of sweet nuts, toffee, and chocolate. Find an array of American and Continental malts that combine to create a rounded and slightly sweet finish.
Enjoy Black Lab Porter in good glassware at 42º-48º F.
Gil's Broiler and Manske Roll Bakery
328 North LBJ Drive, San Marcos
Umami Sushi Tx
700 n lbj dr. Ste 105, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Spicy Salmon
|$8.00
Spicy salmon/ avocado/ cucumber
topped with togarashi (spicy seasoning)
|California
|$7.00
Kani stick (imitation crab) avocado/ cucumber topped with sesame seeds
|Spicy Flaky
|$8.00
Spicy Crab with avocado
topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and tempura flakes
The Groove- A Unique Eatery
2626 Hunter rd Suite 101, San Marcos
Zydeco Jeaux's
16022 South Texas Highway 123, San Marcos
Aquarium - San Marcos
126 S. Guadalupe, San Marcos
Valentino's
110 N LBJ Dr., San Marcos
Rooftop on the Square
126 Guadalupe St, San Marcos