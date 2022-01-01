San Marcos restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in San Marcos, Texas

Like Round Rock, San Marcos is another little sister to Austin proper. Whereas Round Rock sits on the city's north side, San Marcos lies along I-35 to the south, only a short drive away from the University of Texas campus.



Like Austin, San Marcos is mainly a college town, home to Texas State University. That fact should give you an idea of the type of atmosphere you can expect at most restaurants. It can get pretty loud and boisterous, especially since San Marcos has a thriving nightlife scene with plenty of places to grab a bite to eat throughout the day. The best restaurants sit near the campus near East Hopkins Street, LBJ Drive, and Highway 123, but there are other places to eat closer to I-35 at the intersection of Highway 123.



In San Marcos, you can find everything from casual American restaurants to Tex-Mex and Asian food. It's an eclectic mix of styles and cuisines that you wouldn't expect in a city this size, and that's what makes San Marcos one of the top destinations in the Texas Hill Country.