San Marcos restaurants you'll love

Like Round Rock, San Marcos is another little sister to Austin proper. Whereas Round Rock sits on the city's north side, San Marcos lies along I-35 to the south, only a short drive away from the University of Texas campus.

Like Austin, San Marcos is mainly a college town, home to Texas State University. That fact should give you an idea of the type of atmosphere you can expect at most restaurants. It can get pretty loud and boisterous, especially since San Marcos has a thriving nightlife scene with plenty of places to grab a bite to eat throughout the day. The best restaurants sit near the campus near East Hopkins Street, LBJ Drive, and Highway 123, but there are other places to eat closer to I-35 at the intersection of Highway 123.

In San Marcos, you can find everything from casual American restaurants to Tex-Mex and Asian food. It's an eclectic mix of styles and cuisines that you wouldn't expect in a city this size, and that's what makes San Marcos one of the top destinations in the Texas Hill Country.

Must-try San Marcos restaurants

El Rey De Pollo image

 

El Rey De Pollo

207 N IH 35, San Marcos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#4 Grilled Beef Plate$11.45
Grilled Beef Plate w/Rice and Beans. Carne Asada con arroz y frijoles.
#1 FULL CHICKEN/POLLO FULL$18.45
Full Chicken (8 pieces) grilled on charcoal w/rice,Beans,Salsa,Toritillas and Onion.
Mexican Coke 1/2L$3.00
1/2 Liter Sodas inclding Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Squirt, etc.
More about El Rey De Pollo
San Marcos BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

San Marcos BBQ

1701 South Interstate 35, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sliced Brisket$7.25
1/3lb brisket in hamburger bun (pickle onion sauce)
Brisket per lb$24.00
Smoked 18 to 24 hours, Moist or lean how ever you prefer
Hatch Green Chili & Gouda Cheese Sausage$4.00
House recipe with a twist, some peppers and cheese for a unique flavor
More about San Marcos BBQ
Fresco image

 

Fresco

200 Springtown Way Suite 120, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Paleo Bowl$11.85
•\tShredded Kale
•\t½ Adobo Lime Grilled Chicken
•\t½ Roasted Sweet Potatoes
•\tAvocado
•\tBoiled Eggs
•\tRed Cabbage
•\tSunflower Seeds
•\tEVOO and Lime Squeeze
Keto Bowl$11.85
•\t½ Shredded Kale
•\t½ Arugula
•\tAdobo Lime Grilled Chicken
•\tAvocado
•\tRed Cabbage
•\tCucumber
•\tSunflower Seeds
•\tQueso Fresco
•\tAvocado Yogurt Ranch
Bobcat Bowl$10.85
•\tBaby Spinach
•\tCilantro Lime Rice
•\tCuban Style Black Beans
•\t½ Adobo Lime Chicken
•\t½ Roasted Sweet Potatoes
•\tCherry Tomato Pico
•\tCharred Corn
•\tCucumber
•\tJack Cheese
•\tTortilla Strips
•\tAvocado Yogurt Ranch
More about Fresco
Industry image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Industry

110 E MLK, San Marcos

Avg 4.2 (587 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$8.50
Dijon Rum Glaze, Toasted Pecans, Chives
Cfc w/Queso$13.00
smoked chicken then fried, smothered in poblano queso served with rice and beans
Industry Bowl$11.50
farm greens, rice, brussels,
sweet pots, pepitas, chevre,
cashew-garlic dressing/Honey lime vin
More about Industry
AquaBrew image

FRENCH FRIES

AquaBrew

110 E. MLK Dr. Suite 130, San Marcos

Avg 4.1 (828 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BLTA$10.00
Veggie Tacos$6.00
Cherry Sour Crowler$8.99
More about AquaBrew
San Marcos BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

San Marcos BBQ

2601 Hunter Rd, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hatch Green Chili & Gouda Cheese Sausage$4.00
House recipe with a twist, some peppers and cheese for a unique flavor
The Rudy$26.00
1/4lb brisket, 1/4lb turkey, 1/4lb rib, 1 ring, 2 sides, & 1 dessert w/a Drink
Sausage Ring$3.00
Homemade in house recipe beef/pork mix
More about San Marcos BBQ
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

350 N Guadalupe Street, San Marcos

Avg 4.6 (2828 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
More about Fat Shack
Xian Sushi and Noodle San Marcos image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle San Marcos

200 Springtown Way 138, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shu Mai (4) 鮮蝦燒賣皇$7.75
Steamed Pork and Shrimp Dumplings. 4 pcs
Soup Dumplings (4) 小笼汤包$8.75
Steam soup dumpling with pork and spring onion. 4 pcs
Dan Dan Noodle (S) 担担$13.75
SiChuan Style Spicy with bok choy, pickled veggie, cilantro & sprout.
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle San Marcos
Habana SoCo Restaurant image

 

Habana SoCo Restaurant

2728 South Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Alitas Fritas$15.00
Chicken Wings, Soaked Overnight in a Caribbean Citrus Marinade, Lightly Panko Dusted, then Fried to Perfection! Served with a Pineapple Serrano Salsa.
Tres Leches$8.00
Our House Specialty! Cuban Style White Cake Soaked in our 3 Milks.
Absolutely Delicious!!
Lechon Asado$21.00
Our House Specialty!! Pork shoulder, Marinated in a Orange Garlic Mojo, and Roasted Overnight
More about Habana SoCo Restaurant
Kahvie Cafe image

 

Kahvie Cafe

6515 Belcrest Road, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Sausage, Egg, & Cheese$5.75
sliced avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, and a freshly poached egg on a fresh baked onion roll.
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$5.50
a poached egg, turkey sausage, shredded cheddar cheese, and house-made sriracha mayo on an english muffin.
Latte$3.50
More about Kahvie Cafe
MBTX Burger Shop image

 

MBTX Burger Shop

101 Oakwood Loop, San Marcos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Cheese Tots$8.99
Tots
American Cheese
Onion
Jalapeno
Beef Patty
Green Onion
Comeback Sauce
SPECIAL - Das Smash Wurst$9.99
Freshly Baked New World Bakery Sweet Bun, 1/4lb Fresh Beef Patty, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Peppers/Onion Mix, Grilled Mushrooms and Horseradish.
Jalapeno Fire$9.99
Freshly Baked New World Bakery Sweet Bun, 1/4lb Fresh Ground Brisket Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chutney Peppers and house made Dona Sauce.
More about MBTX Burger Shop
Kahvie Cafe image

 

Kahvie Cafe

817 Chestnut St Suite 221, San Marcos

Avg 5 (85 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Drip Coffee$2.75
Brewed fresh daily with Merit Coffee blend.
Hot Chocolate$3.50
Our chocolate mocha mixed with your choice of steamed milk.
Spiced Chai Latte$4.25
Half Masala Chai mixed with your choice of milk topped with our four spice mix.
More about Kahvie Cafe
Middleton Brewing image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Middleton Brewing

101 Oakwood Loop, San Marcos

Avg 4.6 (392 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Lab - 6.5% ABV
This Porter is a robust version of the classic brew that dominated the beer culture of England for nearly 100 years. Black Lab Porter is a soft, complex beer with lingering notes of sweet nuts, toffee, and chocolate. Find an array of American and Continental malts that combine to create a rounded and slightly sweet finish.
Enjoy Black Lab Porter in good glassware at 42º-48º F.
More about Middleton Brewing
Radish & Dill image

 

Radish & Dill

102 Wonder World Dr Suite 201, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Radish & Dill
Ivar's River Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Ivar's River Pub

701 cheatham st, San Marcos

Avg 3.6 (253 reviews)
Takeout
More about Ivar's River Pub
Gil's Broiler and Manske Roll Bakery image

 

Gil's Broiler and Manske Roll Bakery

328 North LBJ Drive, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Gil's Broiler and Manske Roll Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Umami Sushi Tx

700 n lbj dr. Ste 105, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Salmon$8.00
Spicy salmon/ avocado/ cucumber
topped with togarashi (spicy seasoning)
California$7.00
Kani stick (imitation crab) avocado/ cucumber topped with sesame seeds
Spicy Flaky$8.00
Spicy Crab with avocado
topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and tempura flakes
More about Umami Sushi Tx
Restaurant banner

 

Margarita Villa

3939 IH-35 South #96, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Margarita Villa
Restaurant banner

 

EZ Eats

1101 Thorpe Lane Suite 105 PMB 1000, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about EZ Eats
Banner pic

 

The Groove- A Unique Eatery

2626 Hunter rd Suite 101, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about The Groove- A Unique Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

Zydeco Jeaux's

16022 South Texas Highway 123, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Zydeco Jeaux's
Restaurant banner

 

Aquarium - San Marcos

126 S. Guadalupe, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Aquarium - San Marcos
Restaurant banner

 

Valentino's

110 N LBJ Dr., San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Valentino's
Restaurant banner

 

Rooftop on the Square

126 Guadalupe St, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Rooftop on the Square

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Marcos

Chili

Tacos

Brisket

Cheese Fries

Mac And Cheese

Chai Lattes

Cookies

Cake

