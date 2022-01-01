San Marcos bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in San Marcos
More about Industry
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Industry
110 E MLK, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$8.50
Dijon Rum Glaze, Toasted Pecans, Chives
|Cfc w/Queso
|$13.00
smoked chicken then fried, smothered in poblano queso served with rice and beans
|Industry Bowl
|$11.50
farm greens, rice, brussels,
sweet pots, pepitas, chevre,
cashew-garlic dressing/Honey lime vin
More about Middleton Brewing
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Middleton Brewing
101 Oakwood Loop, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Black Lab - 6.5% ABV
This Porter is a robust version of the classic brew that dominated the beer culture of England for nearly 100 years. Black Lab Porter is a soft, complex beer with lingering notes of sweet nuts, toffee, and chocolate. Find an array of American and Continental malts that combine to create a rounded and slightly sweet finish.
Enjoy Black Lab Porter in good glassware at 42º-48º F.