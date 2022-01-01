San Marcos breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in San Marcos
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Industry
110 E MLK, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$8.50
Dijon Rum Glaze, Toasted Pecans, Chives
|Cfc w/Queso
|$13.00
smoked chicken then fried, smothered in poblano queso served with rice and beans
|Industry Bowl
|$11.50
farm greens, rice, brussels,
sweet pots, pepitas, chevre,
cashew-garlic dressing/Honey lime vin
Kahvie Cafe
6515 Belcrest Road, Hyattsville
|Popular items
|Turkey Sausage, Egg, & Cheese
|$5.75
sliced avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, and a freshly poached egg on a fresh baked onion roll.
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
|$5.50
a poached egg, turkey sausage, shredded cheddar cheese, and house-made sriracha mayo on an english muffin.
|Latte
|$3.50
Kahvie Cafe
817 Chestnut St Suite 221, San Marcos
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|$2.75
Brewed fresh daily with Merit Coffee blend.
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.50
Our chocolate mocha mixed with your choice of steamed milk.
|Spiced Chai Latte
|$4.25
Half Masala Chai mixed with your choice of milk topped with our four spice mix.