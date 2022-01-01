Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in San Marcos

San Marcos restaurants
San Marcos restaurants that serve chicken salad

Radish & Dill

102 Wonder World Dr Suite 201, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Redbird Heirloom chicken salad, True Harvest greens, local beefsteak tomato on brioche bun
Grab&Go Chicken Salad 8oz (GF)$6.50
herb roasted chicken, celery, red onion, pickle, grapes, mayo
Chicken Market Cobb Salad (GF)$14.00
Romaine, beefsteak tomato, bacon, egg, French bean, avocado, cucumber, sous-vide chicken, farm stilton w/ creamy herb dressing
Xian Sushi and Noodle San Marcos

200 Springtown Way 138, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Chicken w. Salad$16.50
Chicken Katsu w. Salad$16.50
Kahvie Cafe

817 Chestnut St Suite 221, San Marcos

Avg 5 (85 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken and Kale Salad$6.00
Massaged kale with apple slices, chicken, roasted pecans, dried pecans, and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with a lemon pepper vinaigrette.
