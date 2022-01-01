Chicken salad in San Marcos
San Marcos restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Radish & Dill
Radish & Dill
102 Wonder World Dr Suite 201, San Marcos
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Redbird Heirloom chicken salad, True Harvest greens, local beefsteak tomato on brioche bun
|Grab&Go Chicken Salad 8oz (GF)
|$6.50
herb roasted chicken, celery, red onion, pickle, grapes, mayo
|Chicken Market Cobb Salad (GF)
|$14.00
Romaine, beefsteak tomato, bacon, egg, French bean, avocado, cucumber, sous-vide chicken, farm stilton w/ creamy herb dressing
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle San Marcos
Xian Sushi and Noodle San Marcos
200 Springtown Way 138, San Marcos
|Teriyaki Chicken w. Salad
|$16.50
|Chicken Katsu w. Salad
|$16.50