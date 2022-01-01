Chicken sandwiches in San Marcos
San Marcos restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Industry
110 E MLK, San Marcos
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked and Fried Chicken Thigh, honey lime, sriracha mayo, lettuce, tomato
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked + Grilled thigh, honey lime, sriracha mayo, lettuce, tomato
Radish & Dill
102 Wonder World Dr Suite 201, San Marcos
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Redbird Heirloom chicken salad, True Harvest greens, local beefsteak tomato on brioche bun
Habana SoCo Restaurant
2728 South Congress Ave, Austin
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
All Natural Chicken Breast, Dipped in a Spicy Buttermilk Batter. Organic Spring Mix, Tomato. and Garlic Aioli Sauce. Served on a Pressed Toasted Cuban Bread. You Can Order this Non-Spicy Too!