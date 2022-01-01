Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in San Marcos

Go
San Marcos restaurants
Toast

San Marcos restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Banner pic

 

The Groove- A Unique Eatery

2626 Hunter rd Suite 101, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$11.00
More about The Groove- A Unique Eatery
Main pic

 

The Halal Project

312 University Drive - Unit A, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Kebab Wrap$9.99
Marinated chicken breast cubes grilled and wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions and our white sauce and hot sauce
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$9.99
Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced wrapped in pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
Chicken Falafel Wrap$10.99
Marinated grilled chicken thighs, fried veggie balls with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
More about The Halal Project

Browse other tasty dishes in San Marcos

Grilled Chicken

Lobsters

Gyoza

Coleslaw

Chicken Sandwiches

Cobbler

Pecan Pies

Prosciutto

Map

More near San Marcos to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (16 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Lockhart

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (920 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1520 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (573 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston