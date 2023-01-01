Crispy chicken in San Marcos
San Marcos restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Spud Ranch - San Marcos
Spud Ranch - San Marcos
1330 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos
|Crispy BBQ Chicken Spud
|$12.29
Breaded BBQ chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, butter, Cheddar cheese topped with sauteed onions
|Tejas Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.59
Breaded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, Swiss cheese, bacon, and ranch on Texas Toast
More about The Taproom || The Porch On Hopkins - 129 East Hopkins Street Suite 120 & 110
The Taproom || The Porch On Hopkins - 129 East Hopkins Street Suite 120 & 110
129 East Hopkins Street Suite 120 & 110, San Marcos
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.25
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, carrots & croutons piled high with two crispy breaded in house chicken strips