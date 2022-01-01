Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in San Marcos

San Marcos restaurants that serve eel

Xian Sushi and Noodle San Marcos image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle San Marcos

200 Springtown Way 138, San Marcos

Eel Cucumber Roll$8.25
Restaurant banner

 

Umami Sushi Tx

700 n lbj dr. Ste 105, San Marcos

Eel roll$10.00
Anago(sea water eel)*$3.75
Unagi(fresh water eel) *$2.75
