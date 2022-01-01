Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in San Marcos

San Marcos restaurants
San Marcos restaurants that serve greek salad

The Groove- A Unique Eatery

2626 Hunter rd Suite 101, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chickpea Greek Salad$12.00
Chickpeas, Cucumber, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Parsley, Black olives
Calories: 274
Protein: 7g
Carbs: 27g
Fats: 17g
Sugar: 6g
More about The Groove- A Unique Eatery
Radish and Dill

102 Wonder World Dr Suite 201, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad (VEG/GF)$16.50
cucumber, feta cheese, beefsteak tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, parsley, oregano, red wine vinaigrette
G&G Greek Salad 8oz (Veg/GF)$5.50
cucumber, feta cheese, beefsteak tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, parsley, oregano, red wine vinaigrette
More about Radish and Dill

