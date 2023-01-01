Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Jalapeno poppers in
San Marcos
/
San Marcos
/
Jalapeno Poppers
San Marcos restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
EL REY DE POLLO
207 N IH 35, San Marcos
No reviews yet
Jalapeno Poppers- 3 pc
$2.50
Jalapeno Poppers- 6 pc
$3.95
Cheese stuffed jalapeno peppers.
More about EL REY DE POLLO
Spud Ranch - San Marcos
1330 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos
No reviews yet
Jalapeno Poppers
$7.19
Served with ranch
More about Spud Ranch - San Marcos
Browse other tasty dishes in San Marcos
Miso Soup
Hummus
Fried Pickles
French Toast
Pies
Chicken Wraps
Mozzarella Sticks
Cookies
More near San Marcos to explore
New Braunfels
Avg 4.5
(57 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Kyle
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Wimberley
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Buda
Avg 5
(15 restaurants)
Seguin
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
Lockhart
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Driftwood
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Austin
Avg 4.4
(938 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(415 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1482 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(368 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(381 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(571 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston