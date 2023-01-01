Kebabs in San Marcos
San Marcos restaurants that serve kebabs
North Street
216 North St, San Marcos
|Beef Kebab Taco
|$11.00
All-beef kebab, coco rice, avocado, red cabbage, cilantro-walnut chutney, and cucumber-mint raita wrapped in a warm paratha.
The Halal Project
312 University Drive, San Marcos
|Chicken Kebab over Rice
|$13.99
Marinated chicken breast cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.
|Lamb Kebab over Rice
|$14.99
Marinated lamb cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.
|Chicken Kebab Wrap
|$12.99
Marinated chicken breast cubes grilled and wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions and our white sauce and hot sauce