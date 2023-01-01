Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in San Marcos

San Marcos restaurants
San Marcos restaurants that serve kebabs

North Street

216 North St, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Kebab Taco$11.00
All-beef kebab, coco rice, avocado, red cabbage, cilantro-walnut chutney, and cucumber-mint raita wrapped in a warm paratha.
More about North Street
Main pic

 

The Halal Project

312 University Drive, San Marcos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Kebab over Rice$13.99
Marinated chicken breast cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.
Lamb Kebab over Rice$14.99
Marinated lamb cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.
Chicken Kebab Wrap$12.99
Marinated chicken breast cubes grilled and wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions and our white sauce and hot sauce
More about The Halal Project

