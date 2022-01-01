San Mateo bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in San Mateo
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo
|Popular items
|FISH-N-CHIPS
|$16.95
Alaskan Cod dipped in our homemade beer batter with tartar sauce and choice of two sides.
|CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$15.95
Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, shredded iceberg lettuce, avocado, cheddar cheese, green onions, chopped tomato, black beans, corn, cilantro, ranch dressing
|SUNSET BOULEVARD BURGER
|$17.95
Bacon, avocado, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled sourdough
More about Porterhouse - San Mateo
Porterhouse - San Mateo
60 East Third Avenue, San Mateo
|Popular items
|18 OZ Cowboy
|$59.00
BONE-IN RIBEYE, DRY AGED IN HOUSE, ROASTED CIPOLLINI, BEEF DEMI GLACE, SERVED WITH OUR TWICE-BAKED POTATO & SEASONAL VEGETABLES
|16 OZ Third Ave Club Steak
|$56.00
BONE-IN NEW YORK STRIP, DRY AGED IN HOUSE, BRANDY PEPPERCORN SAUCE, SERVED WITH TWICE BAKED POTATO & SEASONAL VEGETABLES
|Truffled Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
ONIONS, PARSLEY, CREAM, FONTINA, BRIE & CHEDDAR CHEESEES, BREADCRUMBS
More about Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo
Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo
223 E. 4th Ave, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Polpette
house made meatballs, tomato sugo, pecorino romano
|Pizza Salsiccia
|$26.00
tomatoes, house made sausage, house made mozzarella, basil, olive oil. (Pizzas are not sliced. Add a pizza slicer to your order for $9. Re-heating instructions: pre-heat oven to 425 cook for 4 minutes.)
|Roasted Beets
|$18.00
frisee, gorgonzola dolce, honeycomb, compressed apples, pomegranate, toasted hazelnuts, d’anjou pear vinegar, evoo
More about Wursthall
Wursthall
310 Baldwin Ave, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Impossible Turkish-ish Sausage TO GO
|$18.00
An entirely vegan sausage spiced with cumin, Urfa Biber chile flakes, and sumac in a vegan split top bun. Topped w/arugula, sumac onions, pickled chiles, aquafaba mayo. Served with your choice of side.
|Porchetta TO GO
|$16.00
Pork sausage seasoned with rosemary, fennel, garlic, and lemon zest in a griddled split top bun. Topped w/preserved lemon gremolata, and fried shallots. Served with your choice of side.
|Deviled Eggs TO GO
|$4.00
A Wursthall favorite garnished with aleppo pepper and dill, and made with lots of mustard. (Vegetarian.)
More about Jacks Prime
Jacks Prime
3723 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Texacali
|$16.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken filet, black beans roasted corn, avocado, tortilla strips, and home made salsa served with chipotle vinaigrette dressing.
|Jack's Prime Classic
|$13.95
Sea salt & black pepper, iceberg lettuce, kosher dill pickle, red onion, tomatoes, Mavericks Burger Sauce served on an American bun! Add cheese: American, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Blue Cheese
|Ultimate Bacon
|$16.95
Cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, tomato, iceberg lettuce, maple bacon mayo on an American Bun
More about Rise Woodfire
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Rise Woodfire
2 N B ST, SAN MATEO
|Popular items
|Mac and Cheese
|$8.00
white cheddar mac & cheese
|Woodfired Chicken Wings
|$16.00
wings, peppercorn ranch, choice of chipotle barbecue glaze or buffalo sauce
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, torn basil