San Mateo bars & lounges you'll love

Go
San Mateo restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in San Mateo

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo image

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo

1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FISH-N-CHIPS$16.95
Alaskan Cod dipped in our homemade beer batter with tartar sauce and choice of two sides.
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$15.95
Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, shredded iceberg lettuce, avocado, cheddar cheese, green onions, chopped tomato, black beans, corn, cilantro, ranch dressing
SUNSET BOULEVARD BURGER$17.95
Bacon, avocado, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled sourdough
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
Porterhouse - San Mateo image

 

Porterhouse - San Mateo

60 East Third Avenue, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
18 OZ Cowboy$59.00
BONE-IN RIBEYE, DRY AGED IN HOUSE, ROASTED CIPOLLINI, BEEF DEMI GLACE, SERVED WITH OUR TWICE-BAKED POTATO & SEASONAL VEGETABLES
16 OZ Third Ave Club Steak$56.00
BONE-IN NEW YORK STRIP, DRY AGED IN HOUSE, BRANDY PEPPERCORN SAUCE, SERVED WITH TWICE BAKED POTATO & SEASONAL VEGETABLES
Truffled Mac & Cheese$9.00
ONIONS, PARSLEY, CREAM, FONTINA, BRIE & CHEDDAR CHEESEES, BREADCRUMBS
More about Porterhouse - San Mateo
Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo image

 

Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo

223 E. 4th Ave, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Polpette
house made meatballs, tomato sugo, pecorino romano
Pizza Salsiccia$26.00
tomatoes, house made sausage, house made mozzarella, basil, olive oil. (Pizzas are not sliced. Add a pizza slicer to your order for $9. Re-heating instructions: pre-heat oven to 425 cook for 4 minutes.)
Roasted Beets$18.00
frisee, gorgonzola dolce, honeycomb, compressed apples, pomegranate, toasted hazelnuts, d’anjou pear vinegar, evoo
More about Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo
Wursthall image

 

Wursthall

310 Baldwin Ave, San Mateo

Avg 4 (790 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Impossible Turkish-ish Sausage TO GO$18.00
An entirely vegan sausage spiced with cumin, Urfa Biber chile flakes, and sumac in a vegan split top bun. Topped w/arugula, sumac onions, pickled chiles, aquafaba mayo. Served with your choice of side.
Porchetta TO GO$16.00
Pork sausage seasoned with rosemary, fennel, garlic, and lemon zest in a griddled split top bun. Topped w/preserved lemon gremolata, and fried shallots. Served with your choice of side.
Deviled Eggs TO GO$4.00
A Wursthall favorite garnished with aleppo pepper and dill, and made with lots of mustard. (Vegetarian.)
More about Wursthall
Jacks Prime image

 

Jacks Prime

3723 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Texacali$16.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken filet, black beans roasted corn, avocado, tortilla strips, and home made salsa served with chipotle vinaigrette dressing.
Jack's Prime Classic$13.95
Sea salt & black pepper, iceberg lettuce, kosher dill pickle, red onion, tomatoes, Mavericks Burger Sauce served on an American bun! Add cheese: American, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Blue Cheese
Ultimate Bacon$16.95
Cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, tomato, iceberg lettuce, maple bacon mayo on an American Bun
More about Jacks Prime
Rise Woodfire image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Rise Woodfire

2 N B ST, SAN MATEO

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mac and Cheese$8.00
white cheddar mac & cheese
Woodfired Chicken Wings$16.00
wings, peppercorn ranch, choice of chipotle barbecue glaze or buffalo sauce
Margherita Pizza$16.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, torn basil
More about Rise Woodfire
Restaurant banner

 

Par 3

1700 Coyote Point Dr, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Par 3

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Mateo

Gyoza

Curry

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

California Rolls

Nachos

Chicken Curry

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near San Mateo to explore

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Pacifica

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

No reviews yet

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston