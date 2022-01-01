San Mateo breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in San Mateo

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo image

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo

1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

Takeout
Popular items
FISH-N-CHIPS$16.95
Alaskan Cod dipped in our homemade beer batter with tartar sauce and choice of two sides.
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$15.95
Crispy chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, shredded iceberg lettuce, avocado, cheddar cheese, green onions, chopped tomato, black beans, corn, cilantro, ranch dressing
SUNSET BOULEVARD BURGER$17.95
Bacon, avocado, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled sourdough
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
Neal's Coffee Shop image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Neal's Coffee Shop

114 De Anza Blvd, San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (826 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Eggs Benedict$15.29
Sd Bacon - 4$6.29
Albacore Tuna Melt$13.79
More about Neal's Coffee Shop
53 Beach Hut Deli image

 

53 Beach Hut Deli

1798 S Delaware Street, San Mateo

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shark Bite$7.50
Ham, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, Swiss, cream cheese, onions, lettuce & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 550Cal. Regular: 1090Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Sunburn
Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal
Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
More about 53 Beach Hut Deli

