San Mateo Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
San Mateo restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in San Mateo

Dahlia Mexican Grill image

 

Dahlia Mexican Grill

164 S. B street, san mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Churros with Chocolate Sauce$8.00
Four delicious churros dusted with sugar and rich chocolate dipping sauce.
Table side Guacamole$11.00
Haas Avocado, onion, cilantro, tomato, lime, tortilla chips
Guacamole$11.00
Haas Avocado, onion, cilantro, tomato, lime, tortilla chips
More about Dahlia Mexican Grill
Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano image

SANDWICHES

Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano

3799 S EL CAMINO REAL, SAN MATEO

Avg 4.8 (3485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Empanada$4.50
*contains nutmeg
the "Best" Cubano S'wich$13.99
ham, pork, mojo, cheese, mustard, pickle
Chicken Schnitzel - Milanesa$17.99
1/2 lb of super flavorful, breaded chicken breast served with your choice of two sides, please select from the available options
More about Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano
Pacific Catch image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pacific Catch

243 South B Street, San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (8978 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pacific Catch

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Mateo

Gyoza

Curry

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

California Rolls

Nachos

Chicken Curry

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near San Mateo to explore

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Pacifica

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

No reviews yet

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston