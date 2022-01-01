San Mateo Mexican restaurants you'll love
Dahlia Mexican Grill
164 S. B street, san mateo
|Churros with Chocolate Sauce
|$8.00
Four delicious churros dusted with sugar and rich chocolate dipping sauce.
|Table side Guacamole
|$11.00
Haas Avocado, onion, cilantro, tomato, lime, tortilla chips
|Guacamole
|$11.00
Haas Avocado, onion, cilantro, tomato, lime, tortilla chips
SANDWICHES
Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano
3799 S EL CAMINO REAL, SAN MATEO
|Beef Empanada
|$4.50
*contains nutmeg
|the "Best" Cubano S'wich
|$13.99
ham, pork, mojo, cheese, mustard, pickle
|Chicken Schnitzel - Milanesa
|$17.99
1/2 lb of super flavorful, breaded chicken breast served with your choice of two sides, please select from the available options