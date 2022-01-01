San Mateo seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in San Mateo
More about C Food Crush
SEAFOOD • SALADS
C Food Crush
251 South B St, San Mateo
|Popular items
|COMBO A
|$49.99
Serves 2 or more people.
Comes in one big pot with 3 lbs of shellfish of your choice from the list, 1 hot-link sausage, 2 potatoes & 2 corn cobs.
Choose 1 flavor + spice level.
|Shrimp (shell ON)
|$15.99
1lb head on, shell on, tail on. Approx 16 -18 shrimps.
|Garlic Noodles
|$9.50
Made with fresh garlic and real butter.
More about Porterhouse - San Mateo
Porterhouse - San Mateo
60 East Third Avenue, San Mateo
|Popular items
|18 OZ Cowboy
|$59.00
BONE-IN RIBEYE, DRY AGED IN HOUSE, ROASTED CIPOLLINI, BEEF DEMI GLACE, SERVED WITH OUR TWICE-BAKED POTATO & SEASONAL VEGETABLES
|16 OZ Third Ave Club Steak
|$56.00
BONE-IN NEW YORK STRIP, DRY AGED IN HOUSE, BRANDY PEPPERCORN SAUCE, SERVED WITH TWICE BAKED POTATO & SEASONAL VEGETABLES
|Truffled Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
ONIONS, PARSLEY, CREAM, FONTINA, BRIE & CHEDDAR CHEESEES, BREADCRUMBS