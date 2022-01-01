San Mateo sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in San Mateo
More about Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale
1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Honey Crunch
|$12.40
Honey walnut, crab meat, & tempura shrimp with house sauce
|Rainbow
|$11.95
Crab meat & avocado topped with assorted raw fish
|Gyoza (Pork)
|$7.35
Six pork and vegetable pot stickers
More about Shiki Sushi Park Place
Shiki Sushi Park Place
1040 Park Place, San Mateo
|Popular items
|Honey Crunch
|$12.35
Honey walnut, crab meat, & tempura shrimp with house sauce
|Rainbow
|$11.25
Crab meat & avocado topped with assorted raw fish
|Gyoza (Pork)
|$7.35
Six pork and vegetable pot stickers
More about Shiki Bento House
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Shiki Bento House
1100 Foster Square Ln #145, Foster City
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$6.00
6 pork and vegetable pot stickers
|California Roll
|$6.25
Crab meat and avocado
|Sashimi Lover
|$12.25
Assorted fish (salmon, tuna, white tuna, and walu) avocado, yuzu mayo, spicy mayo, kimchi sauce and corn flakes chips