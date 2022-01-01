San Mateo sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in San Mateo

Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale

1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD, San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Crunch$12.40
Honey walnut, crab meat, & tempura shrimp with house sauce
Rainbow$11.95
Crab meat & avocado topped with assorted raw fish
Gyoza (Pork)$7.35
Six pork and vegetable pot stickers
Shiki Sushi Park Place image

 

Shiki Sushi Park Place

1040 Park Place, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Crunch$12.35
Honey walnut, crab meat, & tempura shrimp with house sauce
Rainbow$11.25
Crab meat & avocado topped with assorted raw fish
Gyoza (Pork)$7.35
Six pork and vegetable pot stickers
Shiki Bento House image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Shiki Bento House

1100 Foster Square Ln #145, Foster City

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza$6.00
6 pork and vegetable pot stickers
California Roll$6.25
Crab meat and avocado
Sashimi Lover$12.25
Assorted fish (salmon, tuna, white tuna, and walu) avocado, yuzu mayo, spicy mayo, kimchi sauce and corn flakes chips
Pacific Catch image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pacific Catch

243 South B Street, San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (8978 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
