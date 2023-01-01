Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in San Mateo

Go
San Mateo restaurants
Toast

San Mateo restaurants that serve baklava

Item pic

 

Jack's Restaurant and Bar - San Mateo

1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BAKLAVA$7.00
Pistachio Baklava
More about Jack's Restaurant and Bar - San Mateo
Item pic

 

Aladdin Gourmet

208 East Hillsdale Boulevard, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BAKLAVA PISTACHIOS$2.49
More about Aladdin Gourmet

Browse other tasty dishes in San Mateo

Mushroom Burgers

Ravioli

Chicken Tenders

Spicy Noodles

Chicken Curry

French Fries

Cheese Fries

Tuna Salad

Map

More near San Mateo to explore

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Pacifica

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (213 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (54 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (709 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (168 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston