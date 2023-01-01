Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Baklava in
San Mateo
/
San Mateo
/
Baklava
San Mateo restaurants that serve baklava
Jack's Restaurant and Bar - San Mateo
1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo
No reviews yet
BAKLAVA
$7.00
Pistachio Baklava
More about Jack's Restaurant and Bar - San Mateo
Aladdin Gourmet
208 East Hillsdale Boulevard, San Mateo
No reviews yet
BAKLAVA PISTACHIOS
$2.49
More about Aladdin Gourmet
