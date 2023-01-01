Beef noodles in San Mateo
San Mateo restaurants that serve beef noodles
More about Noodleosophy - San Mateo
Noodleosophy - San Mateo
41 East 4th Ave, San Mateo
|Tomato Beef & Egg Rice Noodles Soup / 番茄蛋牛腩汤米粉
|$15.99
beef stew / tomato / onion / scrambled egg / green onion / cilantro
More about Dough Zone - San Mateo - 111 E 4th Street
Dough Zone - San Mateo - 111 E 4th Street
111 E 4th Street, San Mateo
|Beef-Stew Noodle 秘制牛肉小面
|$6.95
A must-try traditional Chinese noodle dish. This braised beef noodle is made with beef briskets and traditional seasonings.
|Beef-Stew Noodle Soup 秘制牛肉汤面
|$8.95
Beef-Stew Noodle Soup