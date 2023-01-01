Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef noodles in San Mateo

San Mateo restaurants that serve beef noodles

Noodleosophy - San Mateo

41 East 4th Ave, San Mateo

Tomato Beef & Egg Rice Noodles Soup / 番茄蛋牛腩汤米粉$15.99
beef stew / tomato / onion / scrambled egg / green onion / cilantro
Dough Zone - San Mateo - 111 E 4th Street

111 E 4th Street, San Mateo

Beef-Stew Noodle 秘制牛肉小面$6.95
A must-try traditional Chinese noodle dish. This braised beef noodle is made with beef briskets and traditional seasonings.
Beef-Stew Noodle Soup 秘制牛肉汤面$8.95
Beef-Stew Noodle Soup
