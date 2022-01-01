Beef stew in San Mateo
Dough Zone - San Mateo
111 E 4th Street, San Mateo
|Beef-Stew Noodle Soup 秘制牛肉汤面
|$9.85
Caution: This item is preferred for dine-in. Beef-Stew Noodle Soup
|$8.95
|Beef-Stew Noodle 秘制牛肉小面
|$6.50
A must-try traditional Chinese noodle dish. This braised beef noodle is made with beef briskets and traditional seasonings.
More about Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano
SANDWICHES
Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano
3799 S EL CAMINO REAL, SAN MATEO
|Cuban Shredded Beef Stew - Ropa Vieja 1/2lb
|$14.99
|Cuban Shredded Beef Stew - Ropa Vieja
|$17.99
1/2 lb of saucy, braised shredded flank steak served with your choice of two sides, please select from the available options