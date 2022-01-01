Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef stew in San Mateo

San Mateo restaurants
San Mateo restaurants that serve beef stew

Item pic

 

Dough Zone - San Mateo

111 E 4th Street, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef-Stew Noodle Soup 秘制牛肉汤面$9.85
Caution: This item is preferred for dine-in. Beef-Stew Noodle Soup
Beef-Stew Noodle Soup 秘制牛肉汤面$8.95
Beef-Stew Noodle Soup
Beef-Stew Noodle 秘制牛肉小面$6.50
A must-try traditional Chinese noodle dish. This braised beef noodle is made with beef briskets and traditional seasonings.
More about Dough Zone - San Mateo
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano

3799 S EL CAMINO REAL, SAN MATEO

Avg 4.8 (3485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cuban Shredded Beef Stew - Ropa Vieja 1/2lb$14.99
Cuban Shredded Beef Stew - Ropa Vieja$17.99
1/2 lb of saucy, braised shredded flank steak served with your choice of two sides, please select from the available options
More about Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano
Beef Stew image

 

Noodleosophy

41 East 4th Ave, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Stew$14.99
Beef stew with broccoli, green onion / Cal. 570
More about Noodleosophy

