Bratwurst in San Mateo

San Mateo restaurants
San Mateo restaurants that serve bratwurst

The Refuge image

 

REFUGE SAN MATEO

66 31st Ave., San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seared Bratwurst$16.45
Seared house-made pork bratwurst, caramelized onions, and sauerkraut, served on a brioche sausage roll. Served with a side of caraway mustard and fries
More about REFUGE SAN MATEO
Bier Bratwurst TO GO image

 

Wursthall

310 Baldwin Ave, San Mateo

Avg 4 (790 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bier Bratwurst TO GO$16.00
Coarsely ground pork and Hellesbier sausage in a griddled split top bun. Topped w/sauerkraut, and stone ground brown mustard. Served with your choice of side.
Bier Bratwurst (4 pack)$18.00
Much more than your ordinary grocery sausage! Enjoy Wursthall's own housemade Bier Bratwurst at home with these juicy 4 oz links. Sold frozen.
More about Wursthall

