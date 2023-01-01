Bratwurst in San Mateo
San Mateo restaurants that serve bratwurst
More about REFUGE SAN MATEO
REFUGE SAN MATEO
66 31st Ave., San Mateo
|Seared Bratwurst
|$16.45
Seared house-made pork bratwurst, caramelized onions, and sauerkraut, served on a brioche sausage roll. Served with a side of caraway mustard and fries
More about Wursthall
Wursthall
310 Baldwin Ave, San Mateo
|Bier Bratwurst TO GO
|$16.00
Coarsely ground pork and Hellesbier sausage in a griddled split top bun. Topped w/sauerkraut, and stone ground brown mustard. Served with your choice of side.
|Bier Bratwurst (4 pack)
|$18.00
Much more than your ordinary grocery sausage! Enjoy Wursthall's own housemade Bier Bratwurst at home with these juicy 4 oz links. Sold frozen.