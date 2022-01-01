Cake in San Mateo
San Mateo restaurants that serve cake
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo
|Tuxedo Cake
|$9.00
layers of chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, and fresh whipped cream
More about Porterhouse - San Mateo
Porterhouse - San Mateo
60 East Third Avenue, San Mateo
|Crab Cakes
|$23.00
DUNGENESS CRAB, ARUGULA & CHERRY TOMATO SALAD, CHIPOTLE AIOLI
More about Dough Zone - San Mateo
Dough Zone - San Mateo
111 E 4th Street, San Mateo
|Pan Fried Ground Beef Cake (3) 牛肉馅饼
|$6.25
Grilled pastries with seasoned ground beef fillings.
|Pan Fried Ground Beef Cake (3) 牛肉馅饼
|$6.90
Grilled pastries with seasoned ground beef fillings.
|Purple Sweet Potato MONT BLANC Cake (1pc) 紫薯勃朗峰蛋糕(1粒)
|$5.25
More about Neal's Coffee Shop
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Neal's Coffee Shop
114 De Anza Blvd, San Mateo
|Cakes With Fruit
|$12.95
|Dollar Cakes - 6
|$8.95
|Kids Micky Cake
|$7.55