Cake in San Mateo

San Mateo restaurants
Toast

San Mateo restaurants that serve cake

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo image

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo

1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuxedo Cake$9.00
layers of chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, and fresh whipped cream
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
Porterhouse - San Mateo image

 

Porterhouse - San Mateo

60 East Third Avenue, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$23.00
DUNGENESS CRAB, ARUGULA & CHERRY TOMATO SALAD, CHIPOTLE AIOLI
More about Porterhouse - San Mateo
Pan Fried Ground Beef Cake (3) 牛肉馅饼 image

 

Dough Zone - San Mateo

111 E 4th Street, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pan Fried Ground Beef Cake (3) 牛肉馅饼$6.25
Grilled pastries with seasoned ground beef fillings.
Pan Fried Ground Beef Cake (3) 牛肉馅饼$6.90
Grilled pastries with seasoned ground beef fillings.
Purple Sweet Potato MONT BLANC Cake (1pc) 紫薯勃朗峰蛋糕(1粒)$5.25
More about Dough Zone - San Mateo
Item pic

 

Amici's

69 E. Third Ave., San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
J.M. ROSEN TUXEDO CAKE (vt)$8.50
More about Amici's
Neal's Coffee Shop image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Neal's Coffee Shop

114 De Anza Blvd, San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (826 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cakes With Fruit$12.95
Dollar Cakes - 6$8.95
Kids Micky Cake$7.55
More about Neal's Coffee Shop
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Rise Woodfire

2 N B ST, SAN MATEO

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flourless Chocolate Truffle Cake - Slice$9.00
Gluten-free! With raspberry compote and whipped cream.
More about Rise Woodfire

