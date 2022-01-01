Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken enchiladas in
San Mateo
/
San Mateo
/
Chicken Enchiladas
San Mateo restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
Dahlia Mexican Grill
164 S. B street, san mateo
No reviews yet
Chicken Enchilada
$16.00
More about Dahlia Mexican Grill
53 Beach Hut Deli
1798 S Delaware Street, San Mateo
No reviews yet
chicken enchilada soup with chips
$5.50
More about 53 Beach Hut Deli
