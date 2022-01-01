Chicken tikka in San Mateo
San Mateo restaurants that serve chicken tikka
More about Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo
Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo
139 South B St, San Mateo
|Chicken Malai Tikka (GF)
|$13.99
Caraway and cream flavoured chicken cooked in the tandoor
|Kasuri Chicken Tikka (GF)
|$13.99
Fenugreek marinated spicy chicken, cooked in tandoor
More about Indian Spice - San Mateo
Indian Spice - San Mateo
146 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$12.99
Boneless Tandoori Chicken thighs cooked in medium spicy creamy tomato sauce. Served with steam rice.
|CHICKEN TIKKA KATHI ROLL
|$10.99
Wrapped with laccha paratha. Served with fries.
|CHICKEN TIKKA WRAP
|$9.99
Wrapped with naan bread. Served with fries.