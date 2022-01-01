Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in San Mateo

Go
San Mateo restaurants
Toast

San Mateo restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Item pic

 

Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo

139 South B St, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Malai Tikka (GF)$13.99
Caraway and cream flavoured chicken cooked in the tandoor
Kasuri Chicken Tikka (GF)$13.99
Fenugreek marinated spicy chicken, cooked in tandoor
More about Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA image

 

Indian Spice - San Mateo

146 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$12.99
Boneless Tandoori Chicken thighs cooked in medium spicy creamy tomato sauce. Served with steam rice.
CHICKEN TIKKA KATHI ROLL$10.99
Wrapped with laccha paratha. Served with fries.
CHICKEN TIKKA WRAP$9.99
Wrapped with naan bread. Served with fries.
More about Indian Spice - San Mateo

Browse other tasty dishes in San Mateo

Karaage

Cake

Tikka Masala

Spaghetti

Stew

Maki

Boneless Wings

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near San Mateo to explore

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Pacifica

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (504 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston