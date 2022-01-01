Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in San Mateo

Go
San Mateo restaurants
Toast

San Mateo restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo image

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo

1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$15.95
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
Indian Spice - San Mateo image

 

Indian Spice - San Mateo

146 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN TIKKA WRAP$9.99
Wrapped with naan bread. Served with fries.
More about Indian Spice - San Mateo

Browse other tasty dishes in San Mateo

Margherita Pizza

Seaweed Salad

Nigiri

Tikka Masala

Boneless Wings

Curry

Prawns

Asian Salad

Map

More near San Mateo to explore

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Pacifica

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (504 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston