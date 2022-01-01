Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cookies in
San Mateo
/
San Mateo
/
Cookies
San Mateo restaurants that serve cookies
Jacks Prime
3723 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo
No reviews yet
Cookies & Cream
$9.00
Mint & Cookies
$9.00
More about Jacks Prime
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Rise Woodfire
2 N B ST, SAN MATEO
Avg 4.4
(1012 reviews)
Brownie Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie
$5.00
made famous at our pizzeria, now available here!
More about Rise Woodfire
