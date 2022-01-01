Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in San Mateo

Go
San Mateo restaurants
Toast

San Mateo restaurants that serve cookies

Jacks Prime image

 

Jacks Prime

3723 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookies & Cream$9.00
Mint & Cookies$9.00
More about Jacks Prime
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Rise Woodfire

2 N B ST, SAN MATEO

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brownie Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
made famous at our pizzeria, now available here!
More about Rise Woodfire

Browse other tasty dishes in San Mateo

Sliders

Stew

Chef Salad

Rigatoni

Boneless Wings

Mixed Green Salad

Salmon Salad

Cobb Salad

Map

More near San Mateo to explore

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Pacifica

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (504 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston