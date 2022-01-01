Curry in San Mateo

San Mateo restaurants that serve curry

Saag curry (GF) image

 

Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo

139 South B St, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Saag curry (GF)$14.99
Cubes of cottage cheese or meat cooked in a silky green gravy of spinach and spices
More about Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo
Item pic

 

Indian Spice - San Mateo

146 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HOMESTYLE GOAT CURRY$14.99
Goat with bones cooked in onion sauce herbs and spices. Served with steam rice.
More about Indian Spice - San Mateo
Curry & Chicken image

 

Noodleosophy

41 East 4th Ave, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry & Chicken$13.99
Fried chicken breast with curry, coconut milk, shallot, broccoli and green onion. ONLY Mild and Strong spicy are available.
More about Noodleosophy
Curry Chicken Katsu Bowl image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Shiki Bento House

1100 Foster Square Ln #145, Foster City

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chicken Katsu Bowl$10.95
Breaded chicken cutlet with Japanese curry over rice
More about Shiki Bento House

