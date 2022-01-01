Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in San Mateo

San Mateo restaurants
San Mateo restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings San Mateo

206 S B St., San Mateo

Avg 4.6 (5821 reviews)
Takeout
BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS$6.49
Item pic

 

The Refuge

66 31st Ave., San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Garlic and spiced marinated deep-fried chicken. Refuge hot wing sauce (medium spicy) , Provolone, ranch, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served on a burger bun with side of fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Bay Meadows, San Mateo

3081 South Delaware Street, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Roam's Fried Chicken Sandwich with Gruyere, Giardiniera Aioli, Cabbage and Salsa Rossa
Item pic

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo

1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.95
fried chicken breast with coleslaw and sweet sriracha sauce on a toasted sesame brioche bun
