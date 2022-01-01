Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in San Mateo

Go
San Mateo restaurants
Toast

San Mateo restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

C Food Crush

251 South B St, San Mateo

Avg 4 (1455 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Fried Rice$10.95
peas, corn, carrots, green bean, wok fried with house dried cali cajun sauce. Add hot link sausage / shrimp for additional.
More about C Food Crush
BUTTER CHICKEN image

 

Indian Spice - San Mateo

146 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SZECHUAN MIXED FRIED RICE$13.50
Chicken with bones cooked in onion sauce herbs and spices. Served with steam rice.
SZECHUAN CHICKEN FRIED RICE$12.50
Boneless Tandoori Chicken breast cooked in mild creamy tomato sauce. Served with steam rice.
SZECHUAN VEGGIE FRIED RICE$10.50
Lamb gravy flavored with garlic, ginger and aromatic spices
More about Indian Spice - San Mateo
Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano image

SANDWICHES

Cuban Kitchen

3799 S EL CAMINO REAL, SAN MATEO

Avg 4.8 (3485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice (12oz) & 2x Fried Eggs$7.99
12 oz of our garlicky Cuban white rice, served with two fried eggs - a classic Cuban way to eat rice any time day, and a kid's favorite!
More about Cuban Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in San Mateo

Barbacoas

Garlic Bread

Bread Pudding

Seaweed Salad

Calamari

Chicken Curry

Enchiladas

Chili

Map

More near San Mateo to explore

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Pacifica

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (559 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (179 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (583 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (133 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston