Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic bread in
San Mateo
/
San Mateo
/
Garlic Bread
San Mateo restaurants that serve garlic bread
Amici's
69 E. Third Ave., San Mateo
No reviews yet
GARLIC BREAD (vt)
More about Amici's
SANDWICHES
Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano
3799 S EL CAMINO REAL, SAN MATEO
Avg 4.8
(3485 reviews)
Toasted Garlic Bread
$2.00
More about Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano
Browse other tasty dishes in San Mateo
Scallops
Clams
Chicken Katsu
Chicken Soup
Prawns
Seaweed Salad
Reuben
Waffles
More near San Mateo to explore
Redwood City
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
San Carlos
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Burlingame
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Menlo Park
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
San Bruno
No reviews yet
Pacifica
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
South San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(504 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(159 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(522 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(291 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston