Gyoza in San Mateo
San Mateo restaurants that serve gyoza
Taishoken
47 E 4th Avenue, San Mateo
|Deep Fried Gyoza
|$5.00
4 pieces of deep fried gyoza with special soy sauce.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale
1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD, San Mateo
|Gyoza (Pork)
|$7.35
Six pork and vegetable pot stickers
Shiki Sushi Park Place
1040 Park Place, San Mateo
|Gyoza (Pork)
|$7.35
Six pork and vegetable pot stickers