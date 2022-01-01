Gyoza in San Mateo

San Mateo restaurants that serve gyoza

Deep Fried Gyoza image

 

Taishoken

47 E 4th Avenue, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Deep Fried Gyoza$5.00
4 pieces of deep fried gyoza with special soy sauce.
More about Taishoken
Gyoza (Pork) image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale

1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD, San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza (Pork)$7.35
Six pork and vegetable pot stickers
More about Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale
dc509f0e-1334-403e-93c5-2e2471963261 image

 

Shiki Sushi Park Place

1040 Park Place, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza (Pork)$7.35
Six pork and vegetable pot stickers
More about Shiki Sushi Park Place
fb5355f6-8fe0-456a-aea2-19afd68a9566 image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Shiki Bento House

1100 Foster Square Ln #145, Foster City

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza$6.00
6 pork and vegetable pot stickers
More about Shiki Bento House

