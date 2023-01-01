Gyro wraps in San Mateo
San Mateo restaurants that serve gyro wraps
More about Bizza- San Mateo - 116 East 25th Avenue
Bizza- San Mateo - 116 East 25th Avenue
116 East 25th Avenue, San Mateo
|LAMB GYRO WRAP w/ GARLIC FETA FRIES
|$13.99
Lamb gyro, tzatziki, tomato, onions, feta cheese, served on gyro pita with garlic feta cheese
More about Aladdin Gourmet
Aladdin Gourmet
208 East Hillsdale Boulevard, San Mateo
|BEEF SHAWARMA(GYRO) WRAP
|$12.99
ROASTED BEEF GYRO, HUMMUS, TAHINI, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, PICKLES WRAPED IN PITA
|CHICKEN SHAWERMA ( GYRO ) WRAP
|$11.99
ROASTED CHICKEN GYRO, HUMMUS, TAHINI, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, PICKLES WRAPED IN PITA