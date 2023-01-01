Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro wraps in San Mateo

San Mateo restaurants
San Mateo restaurants that serve gyro wraps

Bizza- San Mateo - 116 East 25th Avenue

116 East 25th Avenue, San Mateo

LAMB GYRO WRAP w/ GARLIC FETA FRIES$13.99
Lamb gyro, tzatziki, tomato, onions, feta cheese, served on gyro pita with garlic feta cheese
Aladdin Gourmet

208 East Hillsdale Boulevard, San Mateo

BEEF SHAWARMA(GYRO) WRAP$12.99
ROASTED BEEF GYRO, HUMMUS, TAHINI, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, PICKLES WRAPED IN PITA
CHICKEN SHAWERMA ( GYRO ) WRAP$11.99
ROASTED CHICKEN GYRO, HUMMUS, TAHINI, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, PICKLES WRAPED IN PITA
