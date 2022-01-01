Kale salad in San Mateo
Dough Zone - San Mateo
111 E 4th Street, San Mateo
|Kale Salad in Sesame Dressing 芝麻酱羽衣甘蓝沙拉
|$5.95
|Kale Salad in Sweet & Sour Dressing 甜酸羽衣甘蓝沙拉
|$5.95
|Kale Salad in Sesame Dressing 芝麻酱羽衣甘蓝沙拉
|$6.55
Amici's
69 E. Third Ave., San Mateo
|KALE & QUINOA SALAD (vt)
with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted pine nuts, ricotta salata. served with balsamic shallot vinaigrette.
|GF KALE & QUINOA SALAD (vt)
with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted pine nuts, ricotta salata. served with balsamic shallot vinaigrette.