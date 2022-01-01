Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in San Mateo

San Mateo restaurants
San Mateo restaurants that serve kebabs

Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo image

 

Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo

139 South B St, San Mateo

Mutton Shammi Kebab$11.99
Indian herb & spice marinated ground meat, skewered and smoked in a Tandoor and served with onion sour-cream filled in the center
b8d05f72-a308-4fc7-8cd7-2cc7c7657b3f image

 

Indian Spice - San Mateo

146 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo

HARIYALI CHICKEN KEBAB$11.99
Boneless Chicken pieces marinated in the mixture of yogurt, spinach, mint leaves and grilled in tandoor oven.
DAHI KE KEBAB$8.99
Fragrant hung curd dumplings with hints of fresh herbs and spices.
HARA BHARA KEBAB KATHI ROLL$10.99
Wrapped with laccha paratha. Served with fries.
