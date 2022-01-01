Kebabs in San Mateo
San Mateo restaurants that serve kebabs
More about Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo
Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo
139 South B St, San Mateo
|Mutton Shammi Kebab
|$11.99
Indian herb & spice marinated ground meat, skewered and smoked in a Tandoor and served with onion sour-cream filled in the center
More about Indian Spice - San Mateo
Indian Spice - San Mateo
146 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo
|HARIYALI CHICKEN KEBAB
|$11.99
Boneless Chicken pieces marinated in the mixture of yogurt, spinach, mint leaves and grilled in tandoor oven.
|DAHI KE KEBAB
|$8.99
Fragrant hung curd dumplings with hints of fresh herbs and spices.
|HARA BHARA KEBAB KATHI ROLL
|$10.99
Wrapped with laccha paratha. Served with fries.