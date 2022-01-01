Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maki in San Mateo

San Mateo restaurants
San Mateo restaurants that serve maki

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale

1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD, San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Maki$4.25
Tekka Maki$6.25
Tuna wrapped inside along with rice and seaweed on the outside
Oshinko Maki$4.50
More about Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale
Item pic

 

Shiki Sushi Park Place

1040 Park Place, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hamachi Maki$6.95
Yellowtail wrapped with sushi rice on the inside and seaweed on the outside
Kappa Maki$5.00
Cucumber and rice inside wrapped with seaweed on the outside
Sake Maki$6.50
Salmon and rice wrapped inside with seaweed on the outside
More about Shiki Sushi Park Place

