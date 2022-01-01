Meatloaf in San Mateo
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo
|FAMILY MEATLOAF
|$40.00
Feeds 4-6 people. With mushroom gravy and onion rings, served with seasonal vegetables and choice of mashed potatoes, rice, or potato wedges. Garlic bread, and your choice of house or caesar salad.
|MAMA ELENI'S MEATLOAF
|$18.95
all-natural angus beef, yukon gold mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, crispy onion rings