Meatloaf in San Mateo

San Mateo restaurants
San Mateo restaurants that serve meatloaf

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo

1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
FAMILY MEATLOAF$40.00
Feeds 4-6 people. With mushroom gravy and onion rings, served with seasonal vegetables and choice of mashed potatoes, rice, or potato wedges. Garlic bread, and your choice of house or caesar salad.
MAMA ELENI'S MEATLOAF$18.95
all-natural angus beef, yukon gold mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, crispy onion rings
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Neal's Coffee Shop

114 De Anza Blvd, San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (826 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatloaf Din$20.75
More about Neal's Coffee Shop

