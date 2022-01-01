Nachos in San Mateo

San Mateo restaurants that serve nachos

Dahlia Mexican Grill image

 

Dahlia Mexican Grill

164 S. B street, san mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$12.00
Marley Nachos image

 

53 Beach Hut Deli

1798 S Delaware Street, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
