Omelettes in San Mateo

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo
|ELENA'S OMELETTE
|$15.50
Spinach, mushrooms, caramelized onions, tomato, feta cheese
|MONTEREY OMELETTE
|$15.95
egg whites, grilled chicken, spinach, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado. served with yukon gold hash browns and choice of toast
|CHILI & CHEESE OMELETTE
|$15.50
homemade all-natural angus beef chili, cheddar cheese, green onion, sour cream. served with yukon gold hash browns and choice of toast