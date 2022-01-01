Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in San Mateo

Go
San Mateo restaurants
Toast

San Mateo restaurants that serve omelettes

Item pic

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo

1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
ELENA'S OMELETTE$15.50
Spinach, mushrooms, caramelized onions, tomato, feta cheese
MONTEREY OMELETTE$15.95
egg whites, grilled chicken, spinach, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado. served with yukon gold hash browns and choice of toast
CHILI & CHEESE OMELETTE$15.50
homemade all-natural angus beef chili, cheddar cheese, green onion, sour cream. served with yukon gold hash browns and choice of toast
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
Oyster Omelette 蚵仔煎 image

 

Shihlin

142 E. 3rd Ave, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oyster Omelette 蚵仔煎$12.50
Shrimp Omelette 蝦仔煎$12.50
More about Shihlin

Browse other tasty dishes in San Mateo

Nachos

Curry Chicken

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Teriyaki

Rasmalai

Naan

Karaage

Cookies

Map

More near San Mateo to explore

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Pacifica

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (504 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston