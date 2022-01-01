Paneer tikka in San Mateo
San Mateo restaurants that serve paneer tikka
More about Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo
Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo
139 South B St, San Mateo
|Paneer Tikka (GF)
|$13.99
Paneer marinated in spices and grilled in the tandoor
More about Indian Spice - San Mateo
Indian Spice - San Mateo
146 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo
|PANEER TIKKA KATHI ROLL
|$10.99
Wrapped with laccha paratha. Served with fries.
|PANEER TIKKA BURGER
|$8.99
Cottage cheese marinated in hung curd and grilled in tandoor oven.
|PANEER TIKKA
|$9.99
Cottage cheese marinated in hung curd and grilled in tandoor oven.