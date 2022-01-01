Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in San Mateo

San Mateo restaurants
San Mateo restaurants that serve pies

Amici's

69 E. Third Ave., San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF VEGAN PIE (v)$29.75
daiya vegan cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh basil (no tomato sauce)
Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano image

SANDWICHES

Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano

3799 S EL CAMINO REAL, SAN MATEO

Avg 4.8 (3485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Flan - 12x pc whole pie$24.00
Neal's Coffee Shop image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Neal's Coffee Shop

114 De Anza Blvd, San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (826 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie$5.75
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Rise Woodfire

2 N B ST, SAN MATEO

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Homemade Pie - Slice$9.00
Choose from apple, cherry, or seasonal flavor (please call for today's selection 650-389-6918), with whipped cream
Homemade Pie - Whole$39.00
Take a whole pie home! Choose from apple, cherry, or our current seasonal flavor (please call for today's selection 650-389-6918), with whipped cream
