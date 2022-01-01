Pies in San Mateo
San Mateo restaurants that serve pies
Amici's
69 E. Third Ave., San Mateo
|GF VEGAN PIE (v)
|$29.75
daiya vegan cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh basil (no tomato sauce)
SANDWICHES
Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano
3799 S EL CAMINO REAL, SAN MATEO
|Mini Flan - 12x pc whole pie
|$24.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Neal's Coffee Shop
114 De Anza Blvd, San Mateo
|Pumpkin Pie
|$5.75
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Rise Woodfire
2 N B ST, SAN MATEO
|Homemade Pie - Slice
|$9.00
Choose from apple, cherry, or seasonal flavor (please call for today's selection 650-389-6918), with whipped cream
|Homemade Pie - Whole
|$39.00
Take a whole pie home! Choose from apple, cherry, or our current seasonal flavor (please call for today's selection 650-389-6918), with whipped cream