Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in San Mateo

Go
San Mateo restaurants
Toast

San Mateo restaurants that serve prawns

Item pic

 

Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo

139 South B St, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prawn Mango Curry (GF)$16.99
Shrimp cooked with mango slices and simmered in coconut milk. House Favourite
More about Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo
Item pic

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo

1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
PRAWN COCKTAIL$17.95
Tiger prawns, salad of bay shrimp, hearts of palm, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, jalapeño, dressed with fresh lemon vinaigrette
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale

1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD, San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Honey Prawns$14.00
More about Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale
Porterhouse - San Mateo image

 

Porterhouse - San Mateo

60 East Third Avenue, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilled Prawns$21.00
GULF PRAWNS, SPICY GARLIC AIOLI & COCKTAIL SAUCE, MICRO CILANTRO
More about Porterhouse - San Mateo
Item pic

 

Shiki Sushi Park Place

1040 Park Place, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Honey Prawns$14.00
More about Shiki Sushi Park Place

Browse other tasty dishes in San Mateo

Kale Salad

Margherita Pizza

Pies

Kulcha

Dum Biryani

Curry Chicken

Sliders

Clams

Map

More near San Mateo to explore

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Pacifica

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (504 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston