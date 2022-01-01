Prawns in San Mateo
San Mateo restaurants that serve prawns
More about Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo
Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo
139 South B St, San Mateo
|Prawn Mango Curry (GF)
|$16.99
Shrimp cooked with mango slices and simmered in coconut milk. House Favourite
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo
|PRAWN COCKTAIL
|$17.95
Tiger prawns, salad of bay shrimp, hearts of palm, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, jalapeño, dressed with fresh lemon vinaigrette
More about Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale
1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD, San Mateo
|Crispy Honey Prawns
|$14.00
More about Porterhouse - San Mateo
Porterhouse - San Mateo
60 East Third Avenue, San Mateo
|Chilled Prawns
|$21.00
GULF PRAWNS, SPICY GARLIC AIOLI & COCKTAIL SAUCE, MICRO CILANTRO