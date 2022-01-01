Prosciutto in San Mateo
San Mateo restaurants that serve prosciutto
Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo
223 E. 4th Ave, San Mateo
|Pizza Prosciutto Cotto
|$28.00
yellow tomatoes, house made mozzarella, artichokes, monte veronese fonduta, taggiasca olives, watercress
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Rise Woodfire
2 N B ST, SAN MATEO
|Prosciutto, Melon + Burrata
|$16.00
cantaloupe, honeydew, arugula, evoo, balsamic, sea salt, crostini
|Prosciutto Di Parma + Arugula Pizza
|$20.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, topped with prosciutto & fresh arugula