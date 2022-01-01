Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in San Mateo

San Mateo restaurants
San Mateo restaurants that serve prosciutto

Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo image

 

Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo

223 E. 4th Ave, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pizza Prosciutto Cotto$28.00
yellow tomatoes, house made mozzarella, artichokes, monte veronese fonduta, taggiasca olives, watercress
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Rise Woodfire

2 N B ST, SAN MATEO

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Prosciutto, Melon + Burrata$16.00
cantaloupe, honeydew, arugula, evoo, balsamic, sea salt, crostini
Prosciutto Di Parma + Arugula Pizza$20.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, topped with prosciutto & fresh arugula
