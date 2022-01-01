Samosa in San Mateo
San Mateo restaurants that serve samosa
More about Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo - 139 South B St
Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo - 139 South B St
139 South B St, San Mateo
|Samosa Chat
|$7.99
Fried samosas served with masala chole, yogurt, date and tamarind chutney and spicy herb chutney, topped with sev and pomegranate
|Samosa Chaat
|$4.99
Samosa that has been Deconstructed in Chaat style.
|Samosas
|$6.99
Triangular fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced vegetables or minced Lamb