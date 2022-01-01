Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in San Mateo

Go
San Mateo restaurants
Toast

San Mateo restaurants that serve samosa

Item pic

 

Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo - 139 South B St

139 South B St, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Samosa Chat$7.99
Fried samosas served with masala chole, yogurt, date and tamarind chutney and spicy herb chutney, topped with sev and pomegranate
Samosa Chaat$4.99
Samosa that has been Deconstructed in Chaat style.
Samosas$6.99
Triangular fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced vegetables or minced Lamb
More about Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo - 139 South B St
HARA BHARA KEBAB image

 

Indian Spice - San Mateo

146 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VEG SAMOSA$5.50
Pan-fried patties loaded with spinach, peas, potatoes, spices and herbs.
More about Indian Spice - San Mateo

Browse other tasty dishes in San Mateo

Tomato Soup

Asian Chicken Salad

Katsu

Prawns

Clams

Gobi Manchurian

Tuna Rolls

Rigatoni

Map

More near San Mateo to explore

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Pacifica

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (559 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (179 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (583 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (133 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston