Sashimi in San Mateo

San Mateo restaurants
San Mateo restaurants that serve sashimi

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale

1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD, San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)
Takeout
Tai Sashimi$12.95
Sashimi Combo/L$16.50
Chef's choice of 9 pieces and steamed rice
Sashimi & Nigiri/D$26.75
6 pcs each Chef's Choice Sashimi & Nigiri
Shiki Sushi Park Place

1040 Park Place, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sashimi Salad$15.75
Chef's choice fresh fish on spring mix with fresh honey mustard seeds dressing
Sashimi Combo/D$26.75
10 pieces chef's choice fresh raw fish
Sashimi & Nigiri/D$26.00
6 pcs each chef's choice fresh sashimi and nigiri
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Shiki Bento House

1100 Foster Square Ln #145, Foster City

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi Lover$13.25
Assorted fish (salmon, tuna, white tuna, and walu) avocado, yuzu mayo, spicy mayo, kimchi sauce and corn flakes chips
