Sashimi in San Mateo
San Mateo restaurants that serve sashimi
More about Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale
1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD, San Mateo
|Tai Sashimi
|$12.95
|Sashimi Combo/L
|$16.50
Chef's choice of 9 pieces and steamed rice
|Sashimi & Nigiri/D
|$26.75
6 pcs each Chef's Choice Sashimi & Nigiri
More about Shiki Sushi Park Place
Shiki Sushi Park Place
1040 Park Place, San Mateo
|Sashimi Salad
|$15.75
Chef's choice fresh fish on spring mix with fresh honey mustard seeds dressing
|Sashimi Combo/D
|$26.75
10 pieces chef's choice fresh raw fish
|Sashimi & Nigiri/D
|$26.00
6 pcs each chef's choice fresh sashimi and nigiri