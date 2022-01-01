Sliders in San Mateo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo image

 

Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo

139 South B St, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vada Pav Sliders$7.99
Potato fritter with with date chutney and spicy herb chutney served between bun
More about Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo
Sliders With Cheese image

 

Jacks Prime

3723 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sliders With Cheese$9.00
All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage.
Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.
Sliders NO Cheese$9.00
All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage.
Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.
More about Jacks Prime
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano

3799 S EL CAMINO REAL, SAN MATEO

Avg 4.8 (3485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Guava-Habanero Sliders$14.99
our delicious pulled pork smothered in our GHBBQ sauce and served on a potato bun
Guava Habanero BBQ Sliders
Kid's Sliders$6.80
More about Cuban Kitchen, home of the Best Cubano

Map

Map

