Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in San Mateo

Go
San Mateo restaurants
Toast

San Mateo restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale

1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD, San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab$9.75
More about Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale
Shiki Sushi Park Place image

 

Shiki Sushi Park Place

1040 Park Place, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab$9.25
More about Shiki Sushi Park Place

Browse other tasty dishes in San Mateo

Kulcha

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Avocado Rolls

Cobb Salad

Salmon Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

Asian Chicken Salad

Map

More near San Mateo to explore

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Pacifica

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (516 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston