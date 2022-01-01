Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Soft shell crabs in
San Mateo
/
San Mateo
/
Soft Shell Crabs
San Mateo restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale
1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD, San Mateo
Avg 4.5
(2454 reviews)
Soft Shell Crab
$9.75
More about Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale
Shiki Sushi Park Place
1040 Park Place, San Mateo
No reviews yet
Soft Shell Crab
$9.25
More about Shiki Sushi Park Place
Browse other tasty dishes in San Mateo
Kulcha
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Avocado Rolls
Cobb Salad
Salmon Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken
Asian Chicken Salad
More near San Mateo to explore
Redwood City
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
San Carlos
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Burlingame
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Menlo Park
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Pacifica
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
San Bruno
No reviews yet
South San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(516 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(160 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(530 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(127 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston