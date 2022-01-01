Spaghetti and meatballs in San Mateo
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo
|FAMILY SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
|$38.00
Feeds 4-6 people. Our homemade beef and pork meatballs, marinara sauce. With garlic bread, and your choice of house or caesar salad.
|K - SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALL
|$7.95
|SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
|$17.95
Our homemade beef and pork meatballs, marinara sauce