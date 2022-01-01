Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in San Mateo

Go
San Mateo restaurants
Toast

San Mateo restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

C Food Crush

251 South B St, San Mateo

Avg 4 (1455 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
More about C Food Crush
Item pic

 

Bay Meadows, San Mateo

3081 South Delaware Street, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Sweet Potato Fries$2.79
Sweet Potato Fries$4.49
ROAM’s Fryer is GLUTEN FREE
Uses High Oleic Sunflower Oil

Cooked in high oleic sunflower oil which has many health benefits and is extremely light.
Foods absorb less fat than with heavier oils resulting in lower fat and calories
Higher in healthy mono-unsaturated fat (similar to Olive Oil!)
Light, clean flavor allowing the food’s flavor to come through
Non-GMO Project verified, Zero Trans Fat, Non-Hydrogenated
• Sweet Potato Fries: GF V
Sweet potatoes, canola oil, modified food starch, rice flour, cornstarch, dextrin, kosher salt, dextrose, xanthan gum, sugar, leavening, colored with turmeric and oleoresin paprika
Sweet Potato Fries (serves 4)$15.99
Sweet Potato Fries for 4
More about Bay Meadows, San Mateo
Item pic

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo

1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
SWEET POTATO FRIES$6.95
with chipotle mayo
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
Item pic

 

Jacks Prime

3723 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
Sweet potato fries dusted in our unique seasoning and served with house made Tiger Ranch dressing
More about Jacks Prime
Item pic

 

Noodleosophy

41 East 4th Ave, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.49
Potato Fries with Chinese spice.
More about Noodleosophy

Map

Map

