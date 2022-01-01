Sweet potato fries in San Mateo

ROAM’s Fryer is GLUTEN FREE

Uses High Oleic Sunflower Oil



Cooked in high oleic sunflower oil which has many health benefits and is extremely light.

Foods absorb less fat than with heavier oils resulting in lower fat and calories

Higher in healthy mono-unsaturated fat (similar to Olive Oil!)

Light, clean flavor allowing the food’s flavor to come through

Non-GMO Project verified, Zero Trans Fat, Non-Hydrogenated

• Sweet Potato Fries: GF V

Sweet potatoes, canola oil, modified food starch, rice flour, cornstarch, dextrin, kosher salt, dextrose, xanthan gum, sugar, leavening, colored with turmeric and oleoresin paprika

