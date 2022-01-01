Sweet potato fries in San Mateo
San Mateo restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Bay Meadows, San Mateo
3081 South Delaware Street, San Mateo
|Kids Sweet Potato Fries
|$2.79
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.49
ROAM’s Fryer is GLUTEN FREE
Uses High Oleic Sunflower Oil
Cooked in high oleic sunflower oil which has many health benefits and is extremely light.
Foods absorb less fat than with heavier oils resulting in lower fat and calories
Higher in healthy mono-unsaturated fat (similar to Olive Oil!)
Light, clean flavor allowing the food’s flavor to come through
Non-GMO Project verified, Zero Trans Fat, Non-Hydrogenated
• Sweet Potato Fries: GF V
Sweet potatoes, canola oil, modified food starch, rice flour, cornstarch, dextrin, kosher salt, dextrose, xanthan gum, sugar, leavening, colored with turmeric and oleoresin paprika
|Sweet Potato Fries (serves 4)
|$15.99
Sweet Potato Fries for 4
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$6.95
with chipotle mayo
Jacks Prime
3723 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.50
Sweet potato fries dusted in our unique seasoning and served with house made Tiger Ranch dressing