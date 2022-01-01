Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in San Mateo

San Mateo restaurants
San Mateo restaurants that serve tacos

Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo image

 

Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo

139 South B St, San Mateo

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dosa Tacos (2)$9.99
Mushroom Pepper Fry | Chicken 65 | Mutton Keema
More about Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo
Dahlia Mexican Grill image

 

Dahlia Mexican Grill

164 S. B street, san mateo

TakeoutDelivery
Kids Steak taco$9.00
Fish Tacos$15.00
More about Dahlia Mexican Grill

